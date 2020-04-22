Coronavirus | Govt protocol to allow seamen at Indian ports to return

The Centre on April 21 permitted crew change for vessels at various ports in the country and provided a detailed protocol to be followed, which includes a medical declaration by the master of the ship of all onboard and mandatory testing for COVID-19 for seamen disembarking from ships.

"Till the time the test reports of the seafarer [disembarking at a port] are received, the seafarer shall be kept in the quarantine facility by the Port/State Health Authorities," according to the latest order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The protocol also includes the procedure to be followed by those seamen who will be joining the vessel, who will have to intimate "travel and contact history for 28 days" to the ship owner and undergo a medical examination by a doctor approved by the Directorate General of Shipping. Following this he will be issued a transit pass to reach the port of embarkation, where he will be tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to board the ship.

The move ensures relief for nearly 3,000 seamen onboard ships at Indian ports, while nearly 21,000 Indian seafarers are estimated to be stranded on ships in international waters.

The government is expected to bring out separate protocols for mariners at sea and can return to the country by water, as well as those who are on foreign soil. The protocol for the latter category will be implemented when the government allows Indians around the world to return to the country and lifts its flight ban.

"This SoP only helps 20% of the Indian seamen trying to return to the country. Travel hubs such as airport and seaports have been identified and we expect the government to finalise the policy soon for the remaining mariners," said International Maritime Federation Chairman Capt. Sanjay Prashar.