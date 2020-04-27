Coronavirus | Govt. pitches for home isolation of mild cases

India has achieved a COVID-19 recovery rate of 22.17%, with 6,361 people discharged as of now, according to the Union Health Ministry, which added that on Monday India registered 1,463 new cases, taking the total number to 28,380, with 21,132 active cases.

India also registered 60 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 886.

“Two districts have now shown fresh cases, which earlier did not have any fresh case in past 28 days and those are Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab. Further, a total of 85 districts from (25 States/UTs) have not reported any new cases since the past 14 days,” said the Ministry.

Meanwhile, with the number of cases rising, the Health Ministry has now issued “Guidelines for Home Isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases”, stating that currently all suspected (awaiting test results) and confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease are being isolated and managed in a hospital setting with the intent to break the chain of transmission.

Sixteen districts in the country, which earlier had cases, have not reported any fresh cases since the last 28 days.

Three new districts added to this list are Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka and Lakhi Sarai in Bihar.

Data from the State Health Departments put the total number of cases nationwide at 29,375, of which 21,403 are active cases.

The death toll was 940 with Maharashtra continuing to report the maximum number at 369. Within the State, Mumbai reported 395 new cases and 15 more fatalities, taking the cities death toll to 219, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The Health Ministry noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his interaction with Chief Ministers of all the States on Monday suggested that the chain of transmission of the virus should be broken, strictly for districts falling in the red zone and orange zone.

“He highlighted the importance for States/UTs to enforce guidelines strictly in the hotspots i.e. the red zone areas. He stated that the efforts of the States/UTs should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones. He stated that no stigma should be associated with coronavirus disease and health facilities should provide required other health services besides COVID-19. He further added that traditional medicinal systems should continue their work,” said the Health Ministry.

In its guidelines for home isolation, the Health Ministry said, “Very mild/pre-symptomatic patients having the requisite facility at his/her residence for self-isolation will have the option for home isolation. The patients should be clinically assigned as very mild/mild, moderate or severe and accordingly admitted to COVID Care Centres, dedicated COVID Health Centres or dedicated COVID Hospital.”

“For home isolation, a person should be clinically assigned as a very mild case/ pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer. A care giver should be available to provide care on 24 x7 basis and a communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration,” the Ministry said.