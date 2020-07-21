Coronavirus | Government turns focus to virus after-effects

India’s COVID-19 deaths per million population continues to be among the lowest in the world, the Union Health Ministry reiterated on Tuesday, adding that it is now focused on collecting data and understanding the medical complications that recovered COVID-19 patients are reporting.

“We are getting complications including compromised and stressed respiratory function besides cardiac, renal and ophthalmological complaints. This is an area we are working on,” Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Health Ministry told a press conference.

Mr. Bhushan reiterated that India’s case fatality rate has now fallen from 3.36 % on June 17 to 2.43% on July 21 with 10 States doing better (in terms of case fatality rate) than the national average.

“Aggressive testing over a prolonged period of time has ensured that we have been able to bring down COVID-19 positivity rate,” the official claimed, adding, “We now aim to maintain this level of testing so as to bring down the positivity rate below 5%.”

He said there are currently 19 State/UTs which are conducting more than 140 tests per day per million with Goa testing highest at 1,333 tests per day per million.

“India’s testing per million (TPM) has increased to 10,421. This has helped in early detection and timely and effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases. In tandem with increased testing, the Confirmation Rate or Positivity Rate for India is continuously reducing and currently stands at 8.07%. There are 30 State/UTs in India which have a lower Positivity Rate than the India average,” Mr. Bhushan said.

Clinical rounds

Member (Health) of the NITI Aayog V.K. Paul told the press conference that to ensure better treatment, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi will now conduct National Clinical Grand Rounds (CGR) on COVID-19.

He explained that these CGRs will include presentation of clinical cases by physicians directly involved in their management.

The first CGR 19 will focus on managing patients with SARI who are clinically suspected to have COVID-19 but test negative on the initial RT-PCR.

On India's indigenous COVID19 vaccines, Dr. Paul explained that these are currently under testing with the government working at ensuring maximum coverage and distribution of the vaccine when it is available.

“Discussions have already begun how the vaccines will be made available to all those who need it. Every possible facilitation will be ensured making sure trials are conducted scientifically, ethically and that we arrive at an affordable option.’’