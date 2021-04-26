Coronavirus | Get construction workers vaccinated on mission mode: Union Home Ministry

Ministry asks real estate industry to get all workers vaccinated at building sites at the organisations’ expense.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (HUA) on Sunday asked real estate industry bodies to get all construction workers vaccinated at building sites at the organisations’ expense.

HUA Minister Hardeep Puri, in a tweet, said he had discussed the matter with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) and the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) “to get all their construction workers vaccinated at all sites across India in mission mode”.

HUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, in a series of tweets, added that the Ministry had asked those concerned to safeguard the health of construction workers as vaccines become open to all above the age of 18 years from May 1.

Mr. Mishra added that major steps had been taken to “get all labour working on Central projects like new Parliament building, Central Vista Avenue, etc.” trained in COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and protocols. He said the industry bodies as well as the Ministry’s own Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and the National Buildings Construction Corporation India Limited (NBCC) had been asked to implement the vaccination programme.

“The cost of the vaccination will be borne by individual companies/organisations... Further, all workers will be trained/retrained to follow Covid appropriate behaviour & protocols. This is a major step in India’s fight against the pandemic,” he said.