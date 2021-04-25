Coronavirus | Germany preparing 'mission of support' for India: Angela Merkel

New Delhi

25 April 2021 20:32 IST

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani too expressed solidarity with India as it reels under the second wave of the pandemic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said her government is "urgently" preparing a "mission of support" for India as it battles a massive spike in coronavirus cases that has triggered a severe shortage of medical oxygen in several States.

In a message, Ms Merkel said Germany stands in solidarity with India in the "common fight" against the pandemic.

"To the people of India I want to express my sympathy on the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again brought over your communities," Ms Merkel said.

"The fight against the pandemic is our common fight. Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support," added.

Her message was shared on Twitter by German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner.

"Our hearts go out to the Indian people & government as they fight the horrendous outbreak of COVID. On behalf of the Afghan people & government, we send our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & wish a quick recovery to those who are suffering from the virus," Mr Ghani tweeted.

Afghan foreign minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said India has the prayers and support of all those nations that it has assisted generously with COVID-19 vaccines.

"Our hearts & prayers go to all the great people of India at this time of national struggle against Covid-19. India has the prayers and support of all those nations that it has assisted generously with COVID vaccines.

"India will come out of it even stronger," he said.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with India and offered his country's support to it.

"I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no one. We stand ready to provide our support," Mr Macron said.