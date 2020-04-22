Coronavirus | Gehlot takes up relief package issue with Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday took up with the Centre the issue of the release of a package for the States to help them tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, while pointing out that the States had made use of their resources in controlling the spread of disease. The financial condition of the States had deteriorated with the revenue collection plummeting during the lockdown, he said.

Also read | India coronavirus lockdown Day 28 updates

‘Additional 2%’

Mr. Gehlot raised the matter before a five-member Central team visiting Jaipur to study the measures being taken to control the pandemic. He demanded an additional 2% credit limit to the States from the Net Credit Limit, and moratorium of three months in the payment of instalments due to the Reserve Bank of India and other financial institutions.

Mr. Gehlot later told reporters that the Centre should release more wheat to ensure the supply of food grains to everyone in need, irrespective of their inclusion in the government’s schemes, during the present crisis. “The Food Corporation of India’s reserves are full of wheat stocks. The Rabi crop harvesting has also been completed... There should be no issue in the release of wheat,” he said.

Return of migrants

Mr. Gehlot said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the request to facilitate the return of migrants from Rajasthan stranded in other States because of the lockdown. A large number of labourers, employees in firms, and traders and shopkeepers living in other States, were facing difficulties and wanted to come back to their home.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

The Chief Minister said he was still waiting for the response from Mr. Shah, who had told him that he would take a decision by Tuesday. Referring to the students of coaching institutions in Kota, Mr. Gehlot said that after Uttar Pradesh, States like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand had agreed to take them back, though Bihar and West Bengal were unwilling to make arrangements for their return during the lockdown.