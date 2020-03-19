Coronavirus | Work from home to staggered working hours, DoPT issues fresh directives

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Thursday issued another set of directives for government employees on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. The orders will remain in force till April 4.

The fresh instructions have been issued in continuation of the office memorandum dated March 17.

“Heads of Department [HoDs] may ensure that 50% of Group B and C employees are required to attend office every day, and the remaining 50 per cent staff should be instructed to work from home. All HoDs are advised to draft a weekly roster of duty for Group B and C staff and ask them to attend office on alternate weeks,” said the order.

While deciding the roster for the first week, the HoDs have been told to include officials who are residing in close proximity to their office or use their own transport to travel to the offices. The working hours for all those who attend office on a particular day has to be staggered.

“It is suggested that three groups of employees may be formed and asked to attend office as per the following timings:- (a) 9 a.m. 5.30 p.m., (b) 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., (c) 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. The officials who are working from home on a particular day as per the roster drawn up should be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times. They should attend office, if called for any exigency of work,” said the memorandum.

Similar instructions should be issued to the attached/subordinate offices, autonomous and statutory bodies. The Department of Financial Services and the Department of Public Enterprises also have to issue the orders regarding financial institutions and public sector undertakings.

“These instructions shall not apply to the offices and employees engaged in essential/emergency services and those directly engaged in taking measures to control spread of Covid-19,” said the order.

First memorandum

On Tuesday, the DoPT released the first office memorandum on the issue.

The public servants were told to discourage, to the maximum extent, the entry of visitors in their office complex. All gyms, recreation centres and crèches in government buildings were closed down.

All ministries and departments were asked to install thermal scanners, as feasible, and hand sanitisers at the entry of government buildings. “Those found having flu-like symptoms may be advised to take proper treatment/quarantine etc,” said the order, adding that meetings be preferably held via video-conferencing.

“Avoid non-essential official travel. Undertake essential correspondence on official email and avoid sending files and documents to other offices, to the extent possible. Facilitate delivery and receipt of dak at the entry point of the office building, as far as practicable...ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitization of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces,” it said.

Officials were also directed to ensure regular supply of hand sanitisers, soap and running water in washrooms.