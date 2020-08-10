Coronavirus |Fresh cases hit another high in Andhra Pradesh

10,820 people test positive in the State, 97 patients die; Karnataka fatalities up by 107; two more die in Kerala, toll now 108

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday added another record number of COVID-19 cases at 10,820, and registered 97 deaths, raising the overall toll to 2,036 and case tally to 2,27,860.

Kerala reported 1,211 new cases on Sunday, 1,057 of them locally acquired infections. The source of infection in 103 cases was unknown. Among health workers, 27 more tested positive. The cumulative cases were 34,331, with 12,347 patients under treatment in hospitals. There were 21,836 recoveries.

Two more deaths in Kasaragod and Ernakulam were added to the State toll, taking it to 108. Thiruvananthapuram district, a month after containment activities and lockdown were imposed, had a daily average of new cases in the 250-400 range. On Sunday, it reported 292 cases. The number of samples tested in the State in 24 hours was 22,745.

In Karnataka, a total of 5,985 new cases were reported on Sunday, raising the case total to 1,78,087.

A total of 107 deaths were reported, raising the figure of fatalities to 3,198. The Health and Family Welfare department said 678 patients of the total 80,973 active cases were in intensive care.

The spread of COVID-19 in districts besides Bengaluru was rising. While 41% of all cases were reported in Bengaluru, the rest were in 29 districts. Bengaluru reported 1,948 new cases, and five districts had over 200 cases.

On Sunday, 37,936 tests were conducted. While 17,113 were rapid antigen tests, the remaining were RT PCR and other tests.

Telangana inched closer to 80,000 cases as 1,982 more samples tested positive on Saturday, taking the total to 79,495. The toll touched 627 as 12 more patients died.

The fresh cases included 463 from Greater Hyderabad, 141 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 139 from Rangareddy, 96 from Karimnagar, 93 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 71 each from Pedapalli and Warangal Urban. The tally of 79,495 included 22,869 active cases, of whom 55,999 recovered and 627 died. On Saturday, 22,925 tests were conducted and results of 1,509 were awaited.

In Andhra Pradesh, the positivity rate as of Sunday was 9.16%. A total of 24,87,305 samples were tested, of which 62,912 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, four districts reported 10 or more deaths in one day, and three districts added over 1,000 cases. East Godavari reported 1,543 new cases and six deaths, followed by Kurnool (1,399 cases, 7 deaths), West Godavari (1,132 & 10), Visakhapatnam (961 & 6), Guntur (881 & 12), Anantapur (858 & 8), Chittoor (848 & 10), Kadapa (823 & 8), Nellore (696 & 4), Srikakulam (452 & 8), Krishna (439 & 4), Prakasam (430 & 11) and Vizianagaram (358 & 3).

(With inputs from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vijayawada bureaus)