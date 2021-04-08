Coronavirus | Fresh case count crosses 1 lakh mark for second day on April 8

Chennai

08 April 2021 22:45 IST

As many as 698 deaths related to COVID-19 reported

As of 10 p.m. on Thursday, India reported 1,18,993 COVID-19 cases. As many as 698 deaths were also recorded on the day.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Ladakh U.T., Lakshadweep and Sikkim. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

Daily infections in India have crossed the one-lakh mark for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The rise in detected cases in the last two days was primarily due to a high number of tests being held recently. Wednesday marked the third consecutive day with more than 12 lakh daily tests. The last time daily tests crossed the 12-lakh mark was on November 28, 2020.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,30,45,065 cases and 1,67,592 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 56,286 infections (accounting for nearly 48% of the new cases) on Thursday, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 8,474 new cases and Delhi with 7,437 new infections.

Maharashtra also recorded the maximum casualties (376) on Wednesday. Punjab followed with 56 new deaths while U.P. registered 39 new casualties.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered exceeded the 9 crore mark, with 9,01,98,673 shots given as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The number of daily vaccinations recovered from the low figures recorded during the last few days of March and peaked at 42 lakh doses on April 2. As of 7 a.m on Thursday, 29.79 lakh vaccine doses were administered across India.