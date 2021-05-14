Coronavirus | Free supply of nearly 192 lakh vaccines to States/UTs from May 16-31

NEW DELHI

14 May 2021 20:47 IST

Between May 1-15, more than 1.7 crore doses made available to States free of cost

The Central government would supply 191.99 lakh doses of vaccines (162.5 lakh Covishield and 29.49 lakh Covaxin) free of cost to the States and Union Territories (UT) during May 16-31, said a release issued by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

“The delivery schedule for this allocation will be shared in advance. States have been requested to direct the concerned officials to ensure rational and judicious utilization of allocated doses and minimize the vaccine wastage,” it stated.

The announcement was to ensure that the States/UTs prepared effective plans for judicious and optimum utilisation of the doses that were meant for the age group of 45 and above, and for HCWs and FLWs (healthcare workers and front line workers), it noted.

Advertising

Advertising

Between May 1-15, more than 1.7 crore doses had been made available to the States free of cost.

Also read: States can procure 50% of vaccine doses directly every month: Health Minister

The allocation to the States/UTs was decided on the consumption pattern and beneficiary load of second doses in the coming fortnight.

Nearly 18 crore doses given

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country was nearly 18 crore (17.93 crore, as per a 7 a.m. provisional report). “COVID-19 vaccination drive has successfully completed 118 days wherein 17.89 crore doses have been administered to the identified beneficiaries through collaborative efforts of all States/UTs,” said the Ministry.

India was the fastest country globally to reach the 17 crore target in 114 days. The U.S. took 115 days and China 119 days to administer the same amount of doses, it pointed out.

India was implementing the ‘Liberalized Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy’ from May beginning, wherein 50% of the available doses were earmarked for supply to the States/UTs, as free of cost supply from the Government of India channel,while the remaining 50% was available for direct procurement from the vaccine manufacturers by the States/UTs and private hospitals.