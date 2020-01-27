Coronavirus: Fourth patient isolated in Mumbai for observation

A 36-year-old man from Tardeo has been placed under isolation at Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital on Sunday as a precautionary measure to curb the novel coronavirus that has led to an outbreak in China. The patient, who had recently travelled to Shanghai and Guangzhou, had cough since the past five days and fever since Sunday.
He is the fourth patient quarantined in Mumbai. The three people quarantined at the hospital earlier have all tested negative.
According to BMC’s executive health officer Padmaja Keskar, the patient is vitally stable and had been put on symptomatic treatment. “His samples have been sent for testing,” said Dr. Keskar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.