Coronavirus: Fourth patient isolated in Mumbai for observation

The three people quarantined at the hospital earlier have all tested negative

A 36-year-old man from Tardeo has been placed under isolation at Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital on Sunday as a precautionary measure to curb the novel coronavirus that has led to an outbreak in China. The patient, who had recently travelled to Shanghai and Guangzhou, had cough since the past five days and fever since Sunday.

He is the fourth patient quarantined in Mumbai. The three people quarantined at the hospital earlier have all tested negative.

According to BMC’s executive health officer Padmaja Keskar, the patient is vitally stable and had been put on symptomatic treatment. “His samples have been sent for testing,” said Dr. Keskar.

