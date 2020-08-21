Coronavirus | Four States report steady spread of infection

204 more succumb to disease; another day of 9,500-plus cases in A.P.; Kerala, Telangana record under 2,000 cases each

Another 1,983 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Friday, the cumulative tally going up to 54,182, and number of patients in hospitals to 18,673.

Mortality was also rising. The Health Department confirmed 12 more deaths as caused by COVID-19, raising the toll to 203. Five deaths were reported from Kozhikode, four from Malappuram and one each from Alappuzha, Kannur and Ernakulam.

Locally acquired infections constituted 92% of new cases, and in the 1,820 such infections, no source could be traced in 109 cases. Also, 35 health workers, 14 of them from Thiruvananthapuram tested positive.

Cases in the capital district were the highest at 429. In Malappuram, 324 of 335 cases were due to local transmission. The trend was similar in other districts.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 150 updates | August 21, 2020

Among other districts, Ernakulam reported 165 cases, Kozhikode 158, Alappuzha 155, Kottayam 136, Thrissur 119, Kasaragod 105, Palakkad 83, Kollam 82, Pathanamthitta 78, Kannur 78, Idukki 34 and Wayanad 26. The State tested 35,825 samples in 24 hours.

In Andhra Pradesh, it was another day of close to ten thousand new infections and about hundred deaths on Friday.

With 9,544 positive cases and 91 deaths, the tally rose to 3,34,940 and death toll to 3,092, the Health Department said. The positivity rate of tests was 10.70%.

So far 31,29,857 tests were conducted, 55,010 in the past day.

Chittoor saw 16 deaths for the second day, West Godavari 13, Nellore 12, and East Godavari 11. Anantapur recorded eight deaths, Kadapa seven, Visakhapatnam six, Srikakulam five, Prakasam four and Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool three each.

East Godavari reported 1,312 cases, West Godavari (1,131), Chittoor (1,103), Kurnool (919), Prakasam (797), Nellore (761), Visakhapatnam (738), Anantapur (704), Srikakulam (571), Vizianagaram (542), Guntur (358), Kadapa (343) and Krishna (265).

Telangana logged 1,967 cases on Thursday, the State bulletin said on Friday. Eight more persons succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 737.

The State tested 26,767 samples, and results of 1,300 samples were awaited. Among positive cases, 24.6% were in the 31-41 age group, while 10% were older than 61. Also, 45% of patients in government and private hospitals were on oxygen support, while 22% were in ICUs.

Mulugu district had 11 positive cases, the lowest, while Greater Hyderabad recorded 473 cases.

On Friday, Karnataka reported 7,571 new cases and 93 deaths. Bengaluru Urban had 2,948 cases and 22 deaths. The State toll was 4,522, and the total for active cases 83,066.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)