Coronavirus | Four States add 216 deaths, most in Karnataka

1,724 test positive in Telangana; fresh cases exceed 9,300 in Andhra Pradesh; Kerala records incidence of 1,968 cases

Telangana was close to the one lakh mark for COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, as 1,724 positive test results brought total infections to 97,424. Ten patients died, taking the toll to 729.

The 1,724 new cases included 395 from Greater Hyderabad, 169 from Rangareddy, 105 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 101 from Karimnagar, and 91 from Warangal urban, data released on Thursday said.

Of 97,424 cases, 21,509 were active, 75,186 recovered, and 729 died. Around 15,000 people were in home or institutional isolation. On Wednesday, 23,841 tests were conducted, taking total tests to 8,21,311. Reports of 968 more samples were awaited. Though testing data in a day and the total were published, the break-up between RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests, and number of positive cases between the two test types was not.

Cumulative deaths in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 3,000-mark, with 95 more reported on Thursday. The State also witnessed 9,393 new infections, the tally going up to 3,25,396.

There were 87,177 active patients in the State, the Health Department said. With 3,001 deaths, the death rate stood at 0.92%.

East Godavari reported 1,357 cases and eight deaths. It was followed by West Godavari (995 cases, 8 deaths), Visakhapatnam (985, 6), Anantapur (973, 8), Chittoor (836, 16), Kurnool (805, 6), Srikakulam (762, 5), Prakasam (635, 11), Nellore (588, 9), Guntur (443, 6), Kadapa (434, 7), Vizianagaram (385, 3) and Krishna (195, 2).

Kerala reported 1,968 new cases and 1,217 recoveries on Thursday, its cumulative cases standing at 52,199. The number of persons under treatment in hospitals was 18,123. Nine more deaths were added by the Health Department, and the toll put at 191. Eight deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram during the past one week while one death took place in Kozhikode.

Over 90% of the new cases – 1,788 out of 1,968 cases – were locally acquired infections, including 48 health-care workers. In 100 cases, no known source of infection could be ascertained.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the maximum number of cases at 429, of which 415 were locally transmitted infections.

Malappuram followed with 356 cases. The State tested 37,010 samples in 24 hours.

Karnataka cases stood at 2,56,975 as 7,385 new cases and 102 deaths were reported on Thursday. The Health department said there were 82,149 active cases. COVID-19 deaths totalled 4,429. On Thursday, Bengaluru Urban reported 2,912 cases, Ballari 483 and Belagavi 358 cases. Bengaluru Urban also reported 25 new deaths.

