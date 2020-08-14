Coronavirus | Four States add 20,000-plus cases in a day

A.P. claims highest testing rate, leads with 8,743 cases, Karnataka records 7,908, Telangana 1,921 and Kerala 1,569

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka soared on Friday, with as many as 7,908 cases reported, as well as 104 more deaths. Kerala’s case graph also continued its rise, with 1,569 fresh cases, marking another new high. Andhra Pradesh reported 97 deaths, while 8,743 people tested positive. Telangana saw as many as 1,921 cases on Thursday.

Cumulative cases in Kerala stood at 41,277 and patients currently under treatment in hospitals at 14,094. There were 26,996 recoveries in all.

In other highlights in Kerala, of Friday’s new cases, 1,381 were locally acquired infections within the community. Of these, 27 were health care workers. In 86 new cases no known source of infection could be found.

The Health department confirmed 10 deaths in the State earlier in the week to be COVID-19 deaths: six were in Thiruvananthapuram, two in Ernakulam and one each in Malappuram and Thrissur. The State’s COVID-19 toll touched 139 on Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram was still reporting the highest number of cases with 310 cases, of which 305 were locally acquired infections. The number of samples tested in 24 hours stood at 31,738.

Telangana’s fresh cases on Thursday raised its tally to 88,396. There were nine fatalities, taking the total number of deaths to 674.

The Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare said on Friday that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continued to record the highest number of cases – a spike of 58 cases over the previous day – with 356 reported on Thursday.

Cases recorded in Medchal-Malkajgiri district stood at 168, Rangareddy 134, Sangareddy 90, Warangal Urban 74, Warangal Rural 54, Karimnagar 73, Khammam 71, and Nizamabad 63.

The number of those who recovered on Thursday stood at 1,210.

The official bulletin put the recovery rate at 72.72% (national 70.76%).

The number of active cases was 23,438 with as many as 16,439 in home or institutional isolation.

The State tested 22,046 samples. Samples tested per million population came to 19,156.

Gender-wise, COVID-19 cases were split into 65.10% male and 34.90% female.

Andhra Pradesh reported 97 more COVID-19 deaths, while 8,743 people tested positive in 24 hours as of Friday. Total deaths rose to 2,475 and the tally to 2,73,085.

The State said 9,779 patients tested negative after treatment. Total recoveries stood at 1,80,703, a rate of 66.17%. There were 89,907 active patients.

On the other hand, the positivity rate also rose to 9.90% for 27,58,485 tests conducted till date. Of these, 53,026 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was not less than 15% in the past two weeks as more people were tested daily. The State’s tests per million at 51,657 was the highest among States, it was claimed.

Kurnool reported 12 new deaths while Chitoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore and West Godavari districts witnessed 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. Anantapur, Kadapa, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhpatnam districts reported six deaths each. Vizianagaram reported three deaths and Krishna reported two deaths.

East Godavari had a single-day spike of 1,146 cases, followed by Chittoor (987) and Kurnool (956). Visakhapatnam district reported 885 new infections

Among new cases in Karnataka, 2,452 were reported in Bengaluru Urban, 608 cases in Ballari, 413 in Shivamogga, 351 in Davanagere, and 334 in Belagavi, the Health and Family Welfare department said.

There were 22 fresh deaths in Bengaluru Urban, 10 in Mysuru, nine in Ballari and eight in Dharwad.

Active cases now stood at 79,201, total deaths at 3717, and total positives at 2.11 lakh.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)