Coronavirus | Four pregnant women among 91 persons tested positive in J&K

Jammu division reported 54 cases and Kashmir division 37, say officials

At least 91 people were detected with the novel coronavirus infection in J&K on Tuesday, including four pregnant women, taking the total to 1,759 in the Union Territory. One person died due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

“Fiftyfour cases were detected from the Jammu division and 37 from the Kashmir division. Besides, 24 people have died — 21 in Kashmir division and three in Jammu division. At least, 650 recoveries were also reported,” a government spokesman said.

A 90-year-old man, who is from south Kashmir’s Kulgam, was the 24th victim. “He was suffering from pneumonia and had a history of chest disease,” said at SKIMS doctors here.

“Four pregnant women were among the patients,” said the officials.

While 12 of the fresh cases were from Budgam, seven were from Srinagar, six from Baramulla, four each from Bandipora and Ganderbal, two from Pulwama and one each from Kulgam and Kupwara in the Kashmir division.

“In Jammu division, 29 were reported from Ramban, 10 from Jammu district, four each from Kuthua and Poonch, two each from Udhampur and Samba districts and three from Reasi,” officials said.

Coronavirus
