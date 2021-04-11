Coronavirus | For second day, cases cross 1.5 lakh

760 deaths recorded across India on April 11.

India’s daily COVID-19 case count surpassed the 1.5-lakh mark for the second consecutive day on April 11, with 1,56,629 infections reported as of 9.30 p.m. IST.

This is the highest single-day spike recorded since the outbreak last year. As many as 760 deaths were also recorded on the day.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Ladakh, Sikkim and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

41% from Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 63,294 infections, accounting for nearly 41% of the new cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh (15,276) and Delhi (10,774).

Maharashtra also recorded 349 casualties, followed by Uttar Pradesh (67), Punjab (59) and Gujarat (54).

The country has so far reported a total of 1,35,12,094 cases and 1,70,065 deaths. As many as 68,592 recoveries were recorded on April 11, taking the total to 1,21,46,925.

The number of daily samples tested on April 10 rose to 14,12,047, taking the cumulative samples tested to 25,66,26,850.

Maharashtra (14% of new tests), Uttar Pradesh (13%) and Gujarat (9%) led the list in terms of the absolute number of new tests conducted on Saturday. However, in terms of tests conducted relative to the population size, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand were the front-runners.

The number of vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 10 crore, with 10,15,95,147 shots recorded as of 7 a.m. on April 11.

The pace of vaccination picked up in April, with an average of over 36.4 lakh doses administered daily this month.