Coronavirus | Follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to curb spread of virus: Health Minister

10 States/UTs account for 83% of the 986 deaths reported across India in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for 78% of the new confirmed COVID-19 cases in India in the past 24 hours, with Maharashtra continuing to lead the tally and contributing more than 12,000 cases, followed by Karnataka with nearly 10,000 cases, said a press release issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

It added that 986 deaths have been reported across the country in the past 24 hours, with 10 States/UTs accounting for 83% of the deaths. “Maharashtra reported more than 37% of deaths with 370 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 91 deaths,” it said.

Meanwhile, speaking about India’s ongoing fight against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, digitally inaugurating the Super Speciality Block at the Shyam Shah Government Medical College, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday said: “Since the last nine months, India is relentlessly fighting the infectious disease. India’s continuously rising recovery rate and progressively falling active cases have proven the success of the Centre-led COVID-19 containment strategy.”

“We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity, which has crossed the more than 8 crore milestone in terms of total tests. From one lab in January, we now have 1,889 labs spread across the country. We have confidence in the scientific developments taking place in the field of treatment, and vaccines for COVID-19, and soon India will achieve more success in our fight against COVID-19,” he said.

The Minister also urged people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, and said that, at the moment, they should use the social vaccine of wearing masks/face covers while in public, following hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and maintaining physical distancing or ‘do gaz ki doori’ to curb the spread of the infection.

The 200-bedded Super Speciality Block (SSB) has been built with an investment of ₹150 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). It has departments of Neurology, Neurosurgery, Nephrology, Urology, Cardiology, Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery, Neonatology and Pulmonary Medicine. There will be six modular Operation Theatres, 200 super-specialty beds, 30 ICU beds and eight ventilators in the SSB. This facility will have the capacity to train 14 postgraduate students.

In his address the Minister added that, currently, the number of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) facilities has increased from six to 22, while another 75 existing institutions are envisioned to be upgraded to provide AIIMS-like services.

“The Union government has sanctioned upgradation of medical colleges in the district of Rajgarh, Mandla, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sheopur, Singrauli and Maheshwar under Phase 3 of the PMSSY (Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana) in 2019-20,” he added.