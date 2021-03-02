Coronavirus | Five States see upsurge in COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI

02 March 2021 13:22 IST

Centre has advised them to be cautious about rising numbers

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are witnessing an upsurge in daily new COVID-19 cases and the Central government has advised these States to be cautious about the rising numbers.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said India’s total active caseload stands at 1.68 lakh (1,68,358) currently. The country added 12,286 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,397. It is followed by Kerala, with 1,938, while Punjab reported 633 new cases. Two States — Maharashtra and Kerala — alone account for 67.84% of total active cases, said the Ministry.

India has also reported the recovery of 12,464 patients in the last 24 hours, and 86.55% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six States. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries, with 5,754. As many as 3,475 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours, followed by 482 in Tamil Nadu.

While six States account for 85.71% of the 91 new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (30). Punjab follows with 18 daily deaths. Kerala reported 13.

Nineteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Among them are West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Lakshadweep and Ladakh.