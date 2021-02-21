Coronavirus live updates | All Delhi HC judges to hold physical hearings from March 15

21 February 2021 10:02 IST

More than 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in at least 107 countries and territories, according to an AFP count based on official sources Saturday.

In total 20,10,42,149 vaccine doses had been given worldwide by 3.30 p.m. on Saturday — a figure that does not include the latest data from China and Russia, who have stopped making their progress public in recent days. Some 45% of the injections took places in countries belonging to the wealthy G7 club, whose members account for just 10% of the global population.

In India, a total of 1.08 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now with 1.86 lakh jabs given on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

All HC judges to hold physical court hearings from March 15

The Delhi High Court on Saturday issued an office order stating all its judges would hold physical hearing of cases from March 15.

The existing system under which only 11 Benches, including two Division Benches of two judges each and nine single-judge Benches, hear matters via physical mode will continue till March 12, the court said.

“The full court is pleased to order that the existing system of hearing the matters shall continue up to March 12, 2021,” the office order issued by Registrar General Manoj Jain stated.

“It has further been ordered that all Benches of this court shall hold physical courts on a daily basis with effect from March 15, 2021, and shall continue to take up the matters as per the existing arrangement of listing,” it also stated.

Karnataka

Periodic RT-PCR tests mandatory for food handlers in Karnataka

Following recommendations from the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and other experts, the Health Department has made it mandatory to conduct RT-PCR testing on all catering staff every fortnight.

In a circular issued on Saturday, Health Commissioner K.V. Trilok Chandra said only those with a negative RT-PCR certificate should be permitted to provide catering services, and only asymptomatic staff and patrons should be allowed.

“Given the current COVID-19 situation and with the opening up of all activities in Karnataka, there is an imminent danger of a second wave of COVID-19. It is important that the food handlers who are working in catering services for functions such as weddings, birthdays, and social, religious, and political gatherings, apart from in hotels, restaurants, resorts, and dhabas, take suitable measures to restrict any further transmission of the virus while providing their services,” stated the circular.

Maharashtra

Vivek Oberoi fined after sharing video of bike ride with wife

A First Information Report was registered in Mumbai against Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Friday for not using a mask after he shared a video of a ride on a motorbike with his wife on Valentine's Day.

With coronavirus cases on the rise in Maharashtra, the city administration on Thursday warned of prosecuting those found violating the mandatory mask rule.

The case was registered against the actor at Juhu Police Station, an official said. The video shared by the actor on social media showed him riding a brand-new motorbike without wearing either helmet or face mask.

The FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) along with provisions of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

Karnataka

Vaccine acceptance low among well-informed people in Karnataka

Vaccine hesitancy in Karnataka is high among those who are more informed. State health officials said they have noticed that the percentage of field level health workers (such as ANMs, ASHAs, anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers at village level) who have taken the vaccine is the highest in the State at 71%.

In comparison, only 54% of medical officers (doctors) and 56% of paramedical staff have been vaccinated so far. Of the 29,478 registered field level workers, 20,838 have taken the jab. Among the 17,172 village level workers, the figure is 12,041, according to data from COWIN portal dashboard.

A mere 8% of the eligible medical officers have taken the second dose. In contrast, 22% field level workers and 39% village level workers have been completely vaccinated (have taken the second dose).

“The more informed healthcare workers are, the less convinced they are about COVID-19 vaccines. We have noticed that hesitancy is high among specialists and super specialists whereas ASHA and anganwadi workers are not reluctant to take the shot. We are trying to address this issue,” said Arundathi Chandrashekar, State Mission Director, National Health Mission.

Karnataka

Karnataka mandates 14-day home quarantine for international returnees

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in other countries, the Karnataka government has further intensified its earlier restrictions and made 14-day home quarantine mandatory for all international returnees.

While travellers will not be allowed to board without a negative RT-PCR certificate at the point of origin, they will be tested again on arrival at the airport in Bengaluru.

While returnees from U.K., Brazil and South Africa and others who are transiting via Bengaluru cannot leave the airport until their RT-PCR test is negative, travellers from all other countries can give their samples for RT-PCR test and exit the airport. The Health Department issued two separate circulars in this regard on Saturday.