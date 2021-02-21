Coronavirus live updates | Karnataka mandates 14-day home quarantine for international returnees

In total 20,10,42,149 vaccine doses had been given worldwide by 3.30 p.m. on Saturday — a figure that does not include the latest data from China and Russia, who have stopped making their progress public in recent days. Some 45% of the injections took places in countries belonging to the wealthy G7 club, whose members account for just 10% of the global population.

In India, a total of 1.08 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now with 1.86 lakh jabs given on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Here are the latest updates:

Karnataka

Karnataka mandates 14-day home quarantine for international returnees

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in other countries, the Karnataka government has further intensified its earlier restrictions and made 14-day home quarantine mandatory for all international returnees.

While travellers will not be allowed to board without a negative RT-PCR certificate at the point of origin, they will be tested again on arrival at the airport in Bengaluru.

While returnees from U.K., Brazil and South Africa and others who are transiting via Bengaluru cannot leave the airport until their RT-PCR test is negative, travellers from all other countries can give their samples for RT-PCR test and exit the airport. The Health Department issued two separate circulars in this regard on Saturday.