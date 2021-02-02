Coronavirus live updates | Vaccination drive begins for frontline workers

02 February 2021 09:27 IST

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

Sero survey shows 56% have antibodies: officials

About 56% of the over 28,000 people whose blood samples were collected in January during a serological survey have developed antibodies against COVID-19, officials told The Hindu.

The Delhi government conducted the fifth serological survey — the largest till now — to get an idea about the percentage of the population with antibodies against COVID-19, before the vaccination drive. As a part of the survey, blood samples of people of different age groups were collected.

“The overall seroprevalence is a little over 56%. In some districts, the value is higher, and others have a lower value,” the Delhi government official said.

A second official also confirmed the development. The Delhi government is yet to make the results of the survey public.

Gujarat

Gujarat launches second round of vaccination

Gujarat on Sunday launched second round of vaccination of frontline workers, including police, district and municipal officials. Among the top officials who were jabbed included police commissioners and superintendents of police at districts, Collectors and others.

As per the State government release, as many as 54,825 frontline workers/officials were inoculated at 722 vaccination centres across the State. So far, 3,00,755 people in the State have received the vaccine shots since the drive was launched in mid-January.

Talking to reporters after taking the vaccine shot, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava said everyone needed to get inoculated to win the war against COVID-19 pandemic.