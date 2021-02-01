Coronavirus live: Maharashtra sees spike in cases

01 February 2021 09:28 IST

Here are the latest updates:

Maharashtra sees spike in cases; active cases cross 45,000 again

COVID-19 recoveries in Maharashtra continued to be offset by a surge in fresh cases, with the State reporting 2,585 new cases on Sunday as opposed to just 1,670 patients being discharged.

With this spike, the active case tally has again surged past the 45,000 mark to reach 45,071, while the total case tally has reached 20,26,399. Forty more fatalities saw the State’s total death toll climb to 51,082.

The cumulative recoveries stand at 19,29,005, while the State’s recovery rate has marginally dipped to 95.19%. The case fatality rate stands at 2.52%. “Of 1,46,17,168 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,26,399 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.86%) have returned positive. Over 58,000 samples were tested in the State in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Gujarat launches second round of vaccination

Gujarat on Sunday launched second round of vaccination of frontline workers, including police, district and municipal officials. Among the top officials who were jabbed included police commissioners and superintendents of police at districts, Collectors and others.

As per the State government release, as many as 54,825 frontline workers/officials were inoculated at 722 vaccination centres across the State. So far, 3,00,755 people in the State have received the vaccine shots since the drive was launched in mid-January.

Talking to reporters after taking the vaccine shot, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava said everyone needed to get inoculated to win the war against COVID-19 pandemic.

