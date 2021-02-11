Coronavirus | Fall in number of active cases

NEW DELHI

33 States/Union Territories report less than 5,000 active cases in last 24 hours

India has been consistently following a declining slope of COVID-19 active cases with the load dropping to 1.41 lakh (1,41,511) on Wednesday and 33 States/Union Territories reporting less than 5,000 active cases in the last 24 hours. Daman-Diu, Dadra-Nagar Haveli currently have zero active cases, as per data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

“A total of 11,067 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 13,087 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. Two States, Kerala and Maharashtra, account for 71% of the total active cases of the country. Nineteen States/Union Territories have not reported any death in the last 24 hours,” added the Ministry.

It added that India reported 94 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 80.85% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (35). Kerala follows with 19 daily deaths and Punjab has reported eight casualties.

On Wednesday, a total of 2,15,133 people were vaccinated till 6 p.m. and in last 24 hours, one person who is suffering from Anaphylaxis has been hospitalised at JIPMER, Puducherry and is stable.