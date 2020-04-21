Coronavirus | Evacuation of people from the U.S. not possible right now, says govt.

The government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it was not possible to evacuate stranded people from the United States at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the government, however told a Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana that a representation could be made by petitioners regarding “specific vulnerable people” to designated officers listed by the Ministry of External Affairs within the next fortnight.

“On such a representation being filed by the petitioners, the authorities concerned are directed to consider the same on its own merits and take appropriate steps to ameliorate the conditions of those in the U.S.A.,” the Supreme Court ordered.

The Bench was hearing petitions, including one filed by senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, seeking evacuation of vulnerable Indian citizens from the U.S., particularly those on temporary visas.

The government had earlier filed a status report setting out steps already taken by it. The court referred to the government’s measures as a “proactive approach.”