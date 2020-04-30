Coronavirus | EPFO gives payment relief to employers

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday said it had separated the filing of monthly electronic challan-cum-return (ECR) from the payment of PF contributions, giving employers more time to pay the amount in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The ECR can now onwards be filed by an employer without the need of simultaneous payment of contributions and contributions may be paid later by the employer after filing the ECR. Filing of ECR by the employer in time is indicative of employer’s intent to comply and will not therefore attract penal consequences if the dues are paid within the extended time as announced by the government,” the EPFO said.

The extended timeframe would be announced later. The lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19 had led to businesses facing a cash crunch and the inability to pay statutory dues, the EPFO noted.

“Filing of ECR in time shall help in credit of employer’s and employee’s share of contributions, totalling 24% of wages by the Central government in EPF accounts of low wage earners in establishments eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana package. The current ECR data shall also help in policy planning and decision making for further relief to the businesses and EPF members adversely impacted by the pandemic,” the EPFO said.