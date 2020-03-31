Coronavirus | Ensure there is no starvation during lockdown, Mamata Banerjee tells officials

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday held a video conference with senior officials of all districts and issued strict instructions that they should ensure that there is no starvation in the State. “In case someone does not have a ration card, the DMs will ensure that the person gets food,” Ms. Banerjee directed the district Magistrates. She said in difficult times the officials should not think of resources and ensue that nobody suffers.

In the video conference that went over an hour, the Chief Minister directed that there should be one hospital dedicated to the novel coronavirus in every district to reduce the risk of spread when transferring patients over long distances to city hospitals.

“These hospitals should be at isolated places and should have entrance and exits which are not used by the common people,” she said. Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the private hospitals and health facilities should be requisitioned by the district administration along with the doctors and the supporting staff. A number of districts have already requisitioned private health facilities for the purpose.

Ms. Banerjee also directed the officials of districts bordering neighbouring countries and States to ensure that the borders are sealed. She directed the DGP to ensure that additional officials be deployed in areas like Siliguri and Uttar and Dakshin Dinjapur. She said the insurance for doctors/health workers would now be extended to private health/sanitation/allied workers and their families as well as the police. “The amount of the insurance will be doubled to ₹10 lakh and instead of April 15 it will be extended to May 15,” she said.