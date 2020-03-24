Coronavirus | Enforcement Directorate officials to attend office on rotational basis

The Enforcement Directorate has directed its officials to attend office on a rotation basis to avoid crowding in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Necessary instructions have been given to ensure skeletal staff in offices across the country. However, officials required for urgent court proceedings have to be present,” said a senior official, adding that the agency had taken all precautionary measures, as directed by the government.

The ED's probe into all important cases is continuing as before. Although there is no written order pertaining to the issuance of summons to witnesses and suspects, sources said the agency may not mandate anyone's presence during the lockdown period. Statements of those turning up may be recorded as per procedure.

Last week, the Department of Personnel and Training had issued a directive to the heads of Ministries and Departments to ensure that 50% of Group B and C employees attended office every day, and the remaining worked from home. They were also told to draft a weekly roster of duty for Group B and C staff, and ask them to attend office on alternate weeks. Working hours of officials have also been staggered.

The government has already suspended biometric attendance systems as a preventive step. Public servants have been told to avoid non-essential official travel and hold meetings through video conferencing, as far as possible. Entry of visitors to government buildings has also been restricted.