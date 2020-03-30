Coronavirus | Empowered Group of Officers set up to deal with various challenges

The Union Home Ministry on Sunday issued an order for the constitution of 11 Empowered Group of Officers under the Disaster Management Act to deal with various challenges thrown up by the spread of COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown across the country.

The order signed by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, as Chairman of the National Executive Committee, said the measures taken so far had been effective in containing the pandemic. However, considering the magnitude of challenges emerging with every passing day, there was a pressing need to augment and synchronise efforts, cutting across various ministries and departments.

Therefore, the Empowered Groups have been set up to to identity the problem areas and provide effective solutions for effective and time-bound implementation.

Focus on strategic issues

The groups will focus on strategic issues related to the lockdown; medical emergency management plan; availability of hospitals, quarantine facilities, testing and allied provisions; availability of essential medical equipment; augmenting human resources and capacity building; facilitating supply chain and logistics management for necessary items; and coordination with private sectors, NGOs and international organisations.

The other areas include economic and welfare measures; information, communication and public awareness; technology and data management; public grievances and suggestions. Each group comprises senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office and the Cabinet Secretariat. Mr. Bhalla heads the strategic issues relating to the lockdown.

NITI Aayog Member Dr. V. Paul will supervise the medical emergency management plan, while Environment Ministry Secretary C.K. Mishra is leading the group on availability of hospitals and allied services, and the one on availability of essential medical equipment is led by Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) P.D. Vaghela.

Human resources and supply chains

Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Secretary Arun Panda leads the group on human resources, Secretary (Drinking Water and Sanitation) Parameswaran Iyer heads the group focussing on facilitating supply chain for necessary items, and NITI Aayog chief Amitabh Kant is leading the coordination with private sectors and other entities.

Secretary (Department of Economic Affairs) Atanu Chakraborty will oversee economic and welfare measures, I&B Secretary Ravi Mittal heads the public awareness operations, while MEITY Secretary Ajay Sawhney is heading the group on technology and data management and HRD Secretary Amit Khare will supervise the team focussing on public grievances and suggestions.