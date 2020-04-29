Coronavirus | Eight die in M.P., death toll rises to 130 in State

Eight persons died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 130, the Directorate of Health Services said.

Ujjain, where the death toll climbed to 23, reported the most number of deaths, at three. So far, 18% of all patients have died of the illness in the city, arguably the worst case fatality rate in the country, up by two percentage points over the previous day.

In addition, two deaths were reported in Khandwa, and one each in Khargone, Raisen and Bhopal, according to a bulletin issued by the Directorate. The case fatality rate in the State stands at 5%, higher than the national average. Meanwhile, 79 new COVID-19 cases were reported on the day, taking the count to 2,560. Bhopal alone recorded 31 of these. Forty-one patients were discharged from hospitals on recovery. So far, 461 persons have been discharged. The day’s tally does not take into account the figures for Indore, which are released late at night.

“Teams of officials from different wings of the State administration are visiting the worst-affected districts to assist officials there,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. He added that the test positivity rate was going down, even in Bhopal and Indore, and the case fatality rate was falling too. “The number of those recovering is going up.”

From April 16 to 28, the case fatality rate oscillated between 4% and 5%, indicating the mortalities were rising in proportion to the case tally. As for the recovery rate, it climbed from 6% to 16% in the period.