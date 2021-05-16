Coronavirus | ‘Due to pandemic, unidirectional teaching has become multimodal’

Chennai

16 May 2021 20:39 IST

Content has to be personalised to be consumed effectively, says expert at webinar

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), in association with The Hindu, hosted its sixth webinar on ‘How COVID-19 is Redefining Jobs and Lifestyle’, as part of the SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021.

Krishnan C.A., Business Unit Head, TCS iON, highlighted how the pandemic has disrupted educational systems. “Traditional classrooms have become outdated and what used to be unidirectional teaching has become multimodal. While there is an explosion of content, it has to be personalised to ensure that it is consumed effectively.” There are significant learning opportunities even now, he said. “Opt for well-curated virtual internship. Credibility of certificates matters. Corporates don’t look merely for students with an MBA, but for those who are upskilled. Look for programmes that are phygital, so that you can apply what you learn. Network with potential recruiters to acquire skills that the industry looks for and work on communication skills.”

‘Attitude key’

Anshula Verma, life coach and founder of HappyFitYou, spoke about students having to cope with lack of personal interactions and existing career paths changing drastically. She stressed that it was important to pursue one’s passion and advised students to develop both skill sets and positive outlook. “Your attitude can make or break you,” she said. “Make the most of what you have and be ready to adapt to changing situations.”

Advertising

Advertising

N. Venkata Sastry, Director, Career Center, SRMIST, pointed out that the pandemic had redefined the roles of both students and teachers. While the latter are now using online tools, quizzes and polls, students have become active learners, he said. “Prepare for VUCA — Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity. Focus on what you have and can control, while embracing reality so that you can create another VUCA — Vision, Understanding, Clarity and Agility,” he advised.

The session concluded with the speakers fielding questions from the audience. The session can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3tVdjnk