Coronavirus | ‘Don’t target doctors asking for protective equipment’

“Don’t target Doctors asking for personal protective equipment (PPE),” is the appeal that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its letter on Monday

RDA AIIMS general secretary Srinivas Rajkumar T. said: “AIIMS RDA has written to the PM, appealing and seeking his intervention to withdraw the punishment of doctors who took to social media for highlighting lack of PPEs. Take criticism as a tool for improving care.”

“Over the last few days, our frontline healthcare workers — doctors, nurses and other supportive staff put forward their problems and issues related to availability of Personal Protective Equipments (PPE), COVID testing equipment and quarantine facilities. This was put out on social media and we hoped that officials should view these inputs constructively,” said the one-page letter.

‘Harsh backlash’

It adds that instead of appreciating their efforts towards the welfare of their peers and patients, they have received a harsh backlash.

“In the face of Corona pandemic, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that these ‘soldiers’ are heard, their opinion respected, rather than humiliated. Being an active user of social media for constructive purposes yourself, you can understand the situation of doctors put in this state,” says the letter.

Appreciating the leadership of the PM and the Central government, the doctors have said that the declaration of lockdown to allow healthcare facilities and State administrations to step up their preparedness was another welcome step. However, they have strongly condemned action taken against healthcare workers and said that they would be really thankful if the government created a healthy space for debate and discussion to aid healthcare workers rather than ridicule them. All punishments should be withdrawn, the letter said.