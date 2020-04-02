Coronavirus | Don’t go out or meet people, Health Ministry tells elderly

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued an advisory to the elderly in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, warning that the disease tends to be more severe among the elderly, resulting in higher mortality.

The number of COVID-19 cases so far has risen to 1,764 and 50 deaths, as per the official database.

“Elderly people are at a higher risk of COVID-19 infection due to their decreased immunity and body reserves, as well as multiple associated co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” said the Ministry in its guidelines.

The Ministry asked the elderly to stay at home, avoid meeting visitors at home and if a meeting is essential, maintain a distance of one metre.

The other instructions include washing hands and face at regular intervals with soap and water, sneezing and coughing either into the elbow or into a tissue paper / handkerchief, disposing of the tissue paper after coughing or sneezing, washing the handkerchief after use and ensuring proper nutrition through home-cooked fresh hot meals, hydrating frequently and taking fresh juices to boost immunity.

The elderly population has also been advised to postpone elective surgeries (if any) like cataract surgery or total knee replacement as far as possible make tele-consultation with their healthcare provider and not to go to crowded places such as parks, markets and religious places.