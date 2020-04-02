National

Coronavirus | Don’t go out or meet people, Health Ministry tells elderly

An elderly woman during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata on March 26, 2020.

An elderly woman during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata on March 26, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

It warned that elderly people are at a higher risk of COVID-19 infection due to their decreased immunity and body reserves besides multiple associated co-morbidities

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued an advisory to the elderly in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, warning that the disease tends to be more severe among the elderly, resulting in higher mortality.

The number of COVID-19 cases so far has risen to 1,764 and 50 deaths, as per the official database.

Also Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

PM calls for common exit strategy for staggered re-emergence of people

“Elderly people are at a higher risk of COVID-19 infection due to their decreased immunity and body reserves, as well as multiple associated co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” said the Ministry in its guidelines.

The Ministry asked the elderly to stay at home, avoid meeting visitors at home and if a meeting is essential, maintain a distance of one metre.

Also Read
A Health Ministry poster regarding precautions to be taken by the elderly.

COVID-19 | Don’t self-medicate or go to hospital for routine check-ups, says Health Ministry advisory for aged people

 

The other instructions include washing hands and face at regular intervals with soap and water, sneezing and coughing either into the elbow or into a tissue paper / handkerchief, disposing of the tissue paper after coughing or sneezing, washing the handkerchief after use and ensuring proper nutrition through home-cooked fresh hot meals, hydrating frequently and taking fresh juices to boost immunity.

The elderly population has also been advised to postpone elective surgeries (if any) like cataract surgery or total knee replacement as far as possible make tele-consultation with their healthcare provider and not to go to crowded places such as parks, markets and religious places.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2020 4:32:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-dont-go-out-or-meet-people-health-ministry-tells-elderly/article31236512.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY