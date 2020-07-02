Coronavirus | Difference between number of recoveries, active COVID-19 cases now 1.31 lakh: Health Ministry

The total number of recoveries has fast outgrown the number of active COVID-19 cases, with the difference between the two being 1.32 lakh at present, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

“Timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases has resulted in more than 10,000 daily recoveries. During the last 24 hours, a total of 11,881 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,59,859. This further takes the recovery rate to 59.52%,” the Health Ministry said.

Currently, there are 2,26,947 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,04,641 on Thursday, with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, while the death-toll rose to 17,834 with 434 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m..

The top 15 States in terms of absolute numbers of COVID-19 recovered cases are Maharashtra with 93,154, Delhi (59,992), Tamil Nadu (52,926), Gujarat (24,030), Uttar Pradesh (16,629), Rajasthan (14,574), West Bengal (12,528), Madhya Pradesh (10,655), Haryana (10,499), Telangana (8,082), Karnataka (8,063), Bihar (7,946), Andhra Pradesh (6,988), Assam (5,851) and Odisha (5,353).

The top 15 States and Union Territories in terms of recovery rate are Chandigarh at 82.3%, Meghalaya (80.8%), Rajasthan (79.6%), Uttarakhand (78.6%), Chhattisgarh and Tripura (78.3% each), Bihar (77.5%), Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh (76.9% each), Jharkhand (76.6%), Odisha (73.2%), Gujarat (72.3%), Haryana (70.3%), Ladakh (70.1%) and Uttar Pradesh (69.1%).