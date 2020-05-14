National

Coronavirus | Dharavi reports 33 cases, 9 deaths

Dharavi reported 33 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 1,061. It also reported nine deaths, taking the total to 49.

Asia’s largest slum has more cases than many Indian cities, after it crossed the 1,000-mark on Wednesday. It added another 33 cases on Thursday from such areas as Matunga labour camp and Kumbharwada. The area reported two new deaths, that of a 70 year-old man from Vaibhav Society and a 40-year-old woman from Indira Nagar. Seven other deaths were conveyed to the ward office and recorded during the day.

Even as there has been a growing demand to lock down Dharavi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has no such plan. However, the five high-risk areas continue to be containment zones. Of the 1,061 cases, 293 patients have recovered.

“About 50% of those discharged were treated in Dharavi,” Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North Ward Kiran Dighavkar said. The BMC has increased its capacity to quarantine people to 3,000 after a Central team made the suggestion.

