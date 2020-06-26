Coronavirus | DGCA hints at gradual reopening of overseas air travel

Three months since the ban on international flights, the aviation regulator DGCA on Friday hinted at gradual re-opening of overseas air travel.

“International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis (sic),” the DGCA said in its circular.

Permissions will be granted only for select routes and a ban on the rest of the scheduled flights will continue to be in place at least until July 15, said the aviation watchdog.

The circular from DGCA comes at a time the Ministry for Civil Aviation has said that it will enter into bilateral agreements with UK, US, France and Germany for creating travel bubbles to allow passage for air travellers.

Recently, US, France and UAE raised certain objections over Air India's special flights under Vande Bharat mission aimed at repatriation of Indians from around the globe. While US has sought permission to operate flights to India, France has objected to Air India ferrying passengers into the country from India. UAE too is known to be in discussions with the Indian government and has discussed a “formula” that can be used to allow the airlines of the two countries to carry passengers.