Coronavirus | DGCA hints at gradual reopening of overseas air travel

Three months since the ban on international flights, the aviation regulator DGCA on Friday hinted at gradual re-opening of overseas air travel.
“International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis (sic),” the DGCA said in its circular.
Also read: Puri hints at international flights by mid-June
Permissions will be granted only for select routes and a ban on the rest of the scheduled flights will continue to be in place at least until July 15, said the aviation watchdog.
The circular from DGCA comes at a time the Ministry for Civil Aviation has said that it will enter into bilateral agreements with UK, US, France and Germany for creating travel bubbles to allow passage for air travellers.
Also read: Coronavirus | States to clear operation of international flights
Recently, US, France and UAE raised certain objections over Air India's special flights under Vande Bharat mission aimed at repatriation of Indians from around the globe. While US has sought permission to operate flights to India, France has objected to Air India ferrying passengers into the country from India. UAE too is known to be in discussions with the Indian government and has discussed a “formula” that can be used to allow the airlines of the two countries to carry passengers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath