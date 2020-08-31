Coronavirus | DGCA extends ban on international flights till Sept. 30

NEW DELHI

31 August 2020 16:45 IST

The international flight operations have been suspended for more than five months

The DGCA on Monday extended the ban on scheduled international flights by another month until September 30.

The order though will not apply to cargo operations as well as specific chartered and scheduled flights approved by the DGCA on selected routes, according to the aviation safety regulator's circular.

The ban was imposed in India from March 22. However, Air India's repatriation flights under Vande Bharat mission have been on since May and the government has also entered into bilateral agreements with at least eight countries (US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar, Maldives) for a selected number of scheduled commercial flights providing connectivity with India.