National

Coronavirus | DGCA extends ban on international flights till Sept. 30

Flights are parked at Mumbai International airport. File

Flights are parked at Mumbai International airport. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The DGCA on Monday extended the ban on scheduled international flights by another month until September 30.

The order though will not apply to cargo operations as well as specific chartered and scheduled flights approved by the DGCA on selected routes, according to the aviation safety regulator's circular.

The international flight operations have been suspended for more than five months.

The ban was imposed in India from March 22. However, Air India's repatriation flights under Vande Bharat mission have been on since May and the government has also entered into bilateral agreements with at least eight countries (US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar, Maldives) for a selected number of scheduled commercial flights providing connectivity with India.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2020 4:47:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-dgca-extends-ban-on-international-flights-till-sept-30/article32487699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story