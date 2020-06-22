Coronavirus | DGCA eases quarantine norms for pilots and cabin crew

The DGCA on Monday eased quarantine norms for pilots and cabin crew and dispensed with the need for the entire crew to be sent on a mandatory 14-day quarantine in case anyone aboard a flight tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, airlines can conduct a risk assessment and take a decision accordingly.
“The risk assessment for the crew shall be done by the airline’s doctor concerned and the crew shall be advised for testing as per the ICMR guidelines. Whether the crew should be subjected to 14 days home quarantine or not shall be based on the said risk assessment,” said a circular issued on Monday.
It said only if someone has come in contact with a person who has tested positive should he or she be sent for 14-day quarantine.
Importantly, as per the old circular issued on March 23, the decision on how a crew member would be treated rested with the Airport Health Officer appointed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This authority now vests with airlines.
All crew members will have to download the Aarogya Setu app.
The move is expected to help airlines, which had to de-roster a large number of crew members from time to time, when domestic operations and repatriation flights for Indians are being scaled up.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath