Coronavirus | DGCA eases quarantine norms for pilots and cabin crew

The DGCA on Monday eased quarantine norms for pilots and cabin crew and dispensed with the need for the entire crew to be sent on a mandatory 14-day quarantine in case anyone aboard a flight tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, airlines can conduct a risk assessment and take a decision accordingly.

“The risk assessment for the crew shall be done by the airline’s doctor concerned and the crew shall be advised for testing as per the ICMR guidelines. Whether the crew should be subjected to 14 days home quarantine or not shall be based on the said risk assessment,” said a circular issued on Monday.

It said only if someone has come in contact with a person who has tested positive should he or she be sent for 14-day quarantine.

Also Read Coronavirus | DGCA bats for empty middle seats

Importantly, as per the old circular issued on March 23, the decision on how a crew member would be treated rested with the Airport Health Officer appointed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This authority now vests with airlines.

All crew members will have to download the Aarogya Setu app.

The move is expected to help airlines, which had to de-roster a large number of crew members from time to time, when domestic operations and repatriation flights for Indians are being scaled up.