Coronavirus | Dehradun Congress leader in Dehradun advised to stay in isolation at home

Uttarakhand Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana has been advised to stay in isolation at home for 14 days after he visited a government hospital here to assess the health department’s preparedness to deal with coronavirus outbreak.
Sharing the information on social media, Dhasmana said he visited the wards built for coronavirus patients at the Doon Hospital on Monday while wearing a mask and taking other necessary precautions.
However, the CMO and deputy CMO have asked him to stay in isolation at home and inform them if he feels any kind of uneasiness during the period, he said.
The Congress leader further said that he believes that everything that happens is destined but he will be staying at home for 14 days as advised by the doctors for the safety of others. PTI ALM RHL 03171954
