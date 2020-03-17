National

Coronavirus | Dehradun Congress leader in Dehradun advised to stay in isolation at home

Uttarakhand Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana has been advised to stay in isolation at home for 14 days after he visited a government hospital here to assess the health department’s preparedness to deal with coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing the information on social media, Dhasmana said he visited the wards built for coronavirus patients at the Doon Hospital on Monday while wearing a mask and taking other necessary precautions.

However, the CMO and deputy CMO have asked him to stay in isolation at home and inform them if he feels any kind of uneasiness during the period, he said.

The Congress leader further said that he believes that everything that happens is destined but he will be staying at home for 14 days as advised by the doctors for the safety of others. PTI ALM RHL 03171954

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2020 8:06:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-dehradun-congress-leader-in-dehradun-advised-to-stay-in-isolation-at-home/article31092072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY