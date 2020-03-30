Coronavirus | Defence Ministry staff to contribute day’s salary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday approved a proposal for contribution of one-day salary by employees of the Ministry of Defence to the PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19. “It is estimated that around ₹500 crore will be collectively provided by the Ministry of Defence to the fund from various wings, including the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Defence Public Sector Undertakings and others,” the Ministry
said in a statement. The contribution is voluntary, it said, and those desirous of opting out will be exempted.
The Navy said an order was issued for all uniformed personnel to donate a day’s salary to the PM-CARES Fund.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.