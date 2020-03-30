Coronavirus | Defence Ministry staff to contribute day’s salary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday approved a proposal for contribution of one-day salary by employees of the Ministry of Defence to the PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19. “It is estimated that around ₹500 crore will be collectively provided by the Ministry of Defence to the fund from various wings, including the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Defence Public Sector Undertakings and others,” the Ministry

said in a statement. The contribution is voluntary, it said, and those desirous of opting out will be exempted.

The Navy said an order was issued for all uniformed personnel to donate a day’s salary to the PM-CARES Fund.