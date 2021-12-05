Coronavirus Live Updates | Himachal Pradesh becomes first fully COVID-19 vaccinated State: Govt.

05 December 2021 07:51 IST

A special function is being organised to honour COVID-19 workers at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on Sunday.

Here are the latest developments:

United Kingdom

U.K. tightens travel testing rules amid Omicron concerns

Britain's government tightened travel restrictions Saturday amid concerns about the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, saying all travelers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board their flight.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new rules will apply from 4 a.m. London time Tuesday.

“In light of the most recent data, we are taking further action to slow the incursion of the omicron variant," he said in a tweet.

Javid also added Nigeria to the U.K.'s travel “red list," which means that arrivals from there will be banned except for U.K. and Irish residents, and those travellers must isolate in designated quarantine facilities.- AP

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh becomes first fully COVID-19 vaccinated State: Govt

Himachal Pradesh has become the first State to fully vaccinate 100% of its adult population against COVID-19, an official spokesperson claimed here on Saturday. As many as 53,86,393 eligible adults have been administered the second dose, he said, adding Himachal Pradesh was also the first State to achieve the 100% first dose vaccination of adult population by the end of August.

A special function is being organised to honour COVID-19 workers at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on Sunday, he said. BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will attend the function, during which COVID-19 workers will be given certificates recognising their significant role in vaccinating the citizens, he said.- PTI

Australia

Australia’s medicine regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11

Australia’s medicine regulator provisionally approved on Sunday the Pfizer Inc. coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11, with the Health Minister saying the rollout could begin from Jan. 10.

“They [the Therapeutics Goods Administration] have made a careful, thorough assessment, determined that it is safe and effective and that it is in the interests of children and Australians for children 5 to 11 to be vaccinated,” said Greg Hunt, the Health Minister.

U.S.A.

More Omicron cases detected in U.S. as hospitals strain under virus surge

New York announced three more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on December 4, bringing the number of state cases linked to the new variant to eight.

“The Omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread,” state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a news release.

The number of states finding the variant is growing as well, with authorities in New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland reporting their first confirmed cases on Friday, and Missouri reporting its first presumed case.

Karnataka

Karnataka schools expect to see dip in attendance from December 6

With the State government issuing directions that only students whose parents have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry into schools, managements of many institutions are expecting physical attendance to dip from Monday. Most schools, private and government, have asked parents to furnish their vaccination certificates on December 6 itself.

Parents and teachers have expressed concern over how the new rules will affect the learning outcome of students if they are unable to attend physical classes for an extended period.

Odisha

Centre advises Odisha to check rise in COVID-19 infection

The Union Health Ministry has cautioned the Odisha Government over the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in six districts and advised the State to contain the spread of infection.

“Odisha has reported 7,445 new cases in the month ending December 4 (30 days), with a contribution of 2.5% of India’s new cases from over the past month. It is important to note that Khordha district is reporting a high quantum of weekly cases with 900 new cases in the week ending on December 3,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary.

