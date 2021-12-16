Coronavirus live | Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 87,245

Omicron cases reported in Telangana, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. The total cases of Omicron variant in India has reached 73.

Preliminary evidence indicates that COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant, which also carries a higher risk of reinfection, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

Editorial | Mixed signals: On the pandemic and protectionism

Editorial | Securing the young: On COVID-19 vaccines for children and booster shots

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

National

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 87,245

India added 7,974 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,18,602, while the active cases declined to 87,245, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,76,478 with 343 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 49 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.25% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38%, the highest since March 2020,the ministry said. -PTI

Indonesia

Indonesia reports first case of Omicron variant

Indonesia has identified its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the country’s health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday.

The variant was detected on Wednesday evening in an employee at the Wisma Atlet hospital in Jakarta, who had no history of overseas travel. -Reuters

Japan

Japan adds Moderna shot to COVID-19 vaccine booster arsenal, joining Pfizer

Japan on Thursday officially approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for its booster shot programme that began this month.

The move followed a recommendation from health ministry experts on Wednesday that Moderna's mRNA shot, used mostly at workplace inoculation sites to date, could be used as a third booster shot for those aged 18 or older. -Reuters

Israel

Israel to donate 1 million COVID-19 vaccines to African nations

The Israeli government on Wednesday said it was donating 1 million coronavirus vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX program.

The Foreign Ministry said the AstraZeneca vaccines would be transferred in the coming weeks, a decision that was part of Israel's strengthening ties with the African countries.

South Korea

South Korea to reimpose business curfews to battle Covid surge

South Korea said Thursday it will reimpose coronavirus curfews on businesses and limit the size of gatherings again as record infections forced the government to pause its plan to live with Covid.

Following a rapid vaccination programme, authorities eased restrictions last month to help boost the Covid-hit economy, removing limits on how long businesses could stay open. -AFP

New Zealand

New Zealand approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 years

New Zealand's health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old, the health ministry said in a statement.

The provisional approval is for two doses of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, given at least 21 days apart, it said. -Reuters

Greece

Greece demands COVID-19 tests from all visitors

Travellers to Greece will need a negative COVID-19 PCR test to enter the country as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The measure will be in effect from Dec. 19 and the tests will need to be no more than 48 hours old. -Reuters

International

Two Moderna doses provide substantially low neutralizing effect against Omicron -U.S. NIAID

The neutralizing activity of two doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is "substantially low" against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday, citing NIAID data.

However, a third, booster dose of the Moderna vaccine puts the neutralizing activity "well within the range of neutralizing Omicron," Fauci told reporters at a White House briefing. -Reuters

International

Omicron to be dominant variant in EU by mid-January

Omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the European Union's 27 nations by mid-January, the bloc's top official said Wednesday amid concerns that a dramatic rise in infections will leave Europe shrouded in gloom during the holiday season.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is well prepared to fight omicron with 66.6% of its population fully vaccinated. She expressed disappointment that the pandemic will again disrupt year-end celebrations but said she was confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome COVID-19. -AP

Karnataka

Karnataka’s second Omicron patient and his family discharged from hospital

The 46-year-old government doctor, who had tested positive for Omicron without any travel history and had been admitted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital on December 2, has been discharged from the hospital along with his family on Wednesday. They have been advised home quarantine for a week.

The doctor, Karnataka’s second Omicron case, along with his wife and two daughters were under treatment for 14 days at the hospital. Doctors said he tested negative twice in a gap of 24 hours. He had developed secondary infections due to low immunity and had continued to test positive till recently. After testing positive on November 22, the doctor was treated at a private hospital from November 25 to 29. Subsequently, his genomic sequencing reports showed he was infected with Omicron and he was admitted to Bowring hospital along with six primary contacts - three family members and three colleagues - on December 2.

UK

U.K. sees highest COVID daily cases amid Omicron spread

The U.K. on Wednesday recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 78,610 new cases largely due to the Omicron variant alongside the dominant Delta variant.

The previous record was 68,053 on January 8 – when the U.K. was still in full lockdown. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed a Downing Street press conference to warn that the Omicron cases were now doubling at a rate of less than two days but stressed positive signs that the boosted booster dose campaign, a tool not available during the previous COVID spike, will help combat the impact of the infections. -PTI

Germany

Germany spends additional 2.2 billion euros to buy more COVID-19 vaccines

The German parliament's budget committee has made an additional 2.2 billion euros ($2.48 billion) of funds available for COVID-19 vaccine procurement, Germany's health and finance ministers said on Wednesday.

The vaccines are urgently needed amid the fourth wave of infections currently sweeping the country, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told Reuters in Berlin. -Reuters

Maharashtra

Prohibitory orders in Mumbai from December 16 to December 31

Amid the Omicron scare, the Mumbai police has said prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 will be imposed in the city from December 16 to December 31, a period covering Christmas and New Year eve, banning large gatherings as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They also said only people up to 50% of the capacity at a venue will be allowed to attend any event and organizers of programmes should be fully vaccinated against coronavirus. -PTI

New Delhi

DDMA extends COVID-19-related curbs till December 31 midnight

In a decision that would limit Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday extended till December 31 midnight its COVID-19-related curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50% of seating capacity.

In an order, the DDMA said the currently permitted and restricted activities in Delhi will continue up to the intervening night (12.00 hrs) of December 31 and January 1. -PTI