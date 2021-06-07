Coronavirus | Death toll in India tops 3.5 lakh on June 7, 2021

Tamil Nadu reported 19,448 new infections, followed by Karnataka (11,958) and Maharashtra (10,219).

India recorded 83,887 new COVID-19 cases and 2,075 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Monday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,89,93,541 cases and 3,51,304 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 19,448 new infections, followed by Karnataka (11,958) and Maharashtra (10,219). Tamil Nadu also recorded 351 new casualties on the day, followed by Maharashtra (340) and Karnataka (340). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the health bulletins of the respective States and Union Territories.

Nearly 15.88 lakh samples were tested in the country on Sunday (the results for which were made available on Monday).

India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 4% on June 6 compared with 9% recorded a week before.

Nearly 13.91 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Monday, which is nearly 19.62 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 3.73 lakh more doses than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 26.96 lakh on June 6, which is more than the 23.5 lakh recorded a week before (May 30).

About 20% of adults in India, 40.5% of those aged above 45 and 44.7% of people aged above 60, have been administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8 p.m. on Monday. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

India continued to record the highest number of daily deaths in the world with 2,896 average daily fatalities on June 6. The two other countries with the highest daily death count after India were Brazil (1,639) and Mexico (756). Nearly 28% of the world’s average daily deaths were recorded in India on June 6.