Coronavirus | Daily recoveries exceed new cases for 5th day: Health Ministry

New Delhi

23 September 2020 14:34 IST

75% of the new recovered cases are being reported from 10 States and UTs - Maharashtra, Karnataka , Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Haryana.

Daily Covid-19 recoveries have exceeded the new cases for the fifth consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, as the total recoveries surged to 45,87,613 pushing the national recovery rate to 81.25%.

A total of 89,746 recoveries have been registered against 83,347 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

With its focussed strategies and coordinated and proactive measures, India is reporting a steep increase in recoveries, the ministry said.

“New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for the fifth consecutive day,” it said, adding, “India has the highest recovered cases in the world. It contributes 19.5% to the global recoveries.”

Seventeen States and UTs have more new recoveries than new cases.

Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 20,000 new recovered patients and Andhra Pradesh contributed over 10,000 to the single-day recoveries, the ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 caseload has reached 56,46,010, and the death toll has climbed to 90,020 with 1,085 people succumbing to the disease in the past 24 hours, the data updated at 8 a.m. on Wednesday showed.