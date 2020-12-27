Coronavirus | Daily new caseload drops below 16,000 after 6 months, says Health Ministry

NEW DELHI:

Ten States/UTs account for 75.27% of new deaths; Maharashtra registers maximum casualties

India’s daily new COVID-19 caseload dropped below 19,000 after six months on Sunday, according to a release issued by the Health Ministry.

“18,732 cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours. The new added cases were 18,653 on July 1. Also, 279 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours,” said the release.

The Ministry noted that 10 States/UTs account for 75.27% of new deaths, with Maharashtra registering the maximum casualties (60). West Bengal and Delhi follow with 33 and 23 daily deaths, respectively.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, India’s total active caseload has fallen to 2.78 lakh (2,78,690) currently. This is the lowest after 170 days. The total active cases were 2,76,682 on July 10.

“The country has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases. India’s present active caseload consists of 2.74% of India’s total positive cases,” said the release.

Currently, 76.52% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs with Kerala reporting the highest daily new cases at 3,527. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,854 new cases. 21,430 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 2,977 from the total active caseload.

The total recovered cases stand at 97,61,538. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is nearing 95 lakh and presently stands at 94,82,848, said the Ministry.

“Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 3,782 newly recovered cases. 1,861 people recovered in West Bengal followed by 1,764 in Chhattisgarh. 72.37% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs,” said the release.