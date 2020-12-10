Coronavirus: Cumulative tests cross 15-crore mark

India has also reported less than 40,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for eleven continuous days, the Health Ministry underscored

India’s cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed 15 crore with one crore tests added in just 10 days, the Union Health Ministry said underlining comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate. The country has also reported less than 40,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for eleven continuous days, the Ministry underscored.

A total 9,22,959 samples were tested in a day which has increased India’s total cumulative tests to 15,07,59,726.

“The past one crore tests were added in just 10 days. Comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate,” the Ministry said.

In a span of 24 hours, 31,521 persons were found to be COVID-19 positive in the country while 37,725 new recoveries were registered in the same duration which has led to a further contraction of the active caseload.

India’s present COVID-19 active caseload of 3,72,293 consists of just 3.81% of total infections reported so far.

The total recovered cases have surpassed 92.5 lakh (92,53,306) .

“The gap between recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 8,881,013,” the Ministry highlighted.

It said 77.30% of the new recovered cases is contributed by ten States and UTs.

Maharashtra saw 5,051 persons recovering from COVID-19. Kerala and Delhi reported 4,647 and 4,177 new recoveries, respectively.

Ten states and UTs have contributed 74.65% of the new cases.

Maharashtra reported 4,981 cases in a span of 24 hours. Kerala recorded 4,875 new cases while West Bengal reported 2,956 daily cases yesterday.

Of the 412 new fatalities, 77.67% have been reported from ten States and UTs.

Maharashtra reported 75 deaths. Delhi also saw a figure fatality count of 50 contributing another 12.13% of the fatalities.

The daily new deaths have been less than 500 from the last five days, the Ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 97.67 lakh with 31,521 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,41,772 with 412 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.