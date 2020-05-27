Coronavirus | ICMR removes ₹4,500 cap on COVID-19 test

NEW DELHI

27 May 2020

States, UTs can set the price; testing to get cheaper.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has written to all the States and the Union Territories, suggesting that the upper ceiling of ₹4,500 for the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test be removed so that they can negotiate with the approved laboratories and introduce cheaper tests. The ICMR said the option was being given now as the “testing supplies situation has stabilised with greater local procurement”.

“The earlier suggested upper ceiling of ₹4,500, vide letter dated March 17, may not be applicable now and, therefore, all State governments/Union Territory administrations are advised to negotiate with private labs and fix a mutual agreeable price for samples being sent by the government for private individuals desirous of testing...,” it said.

The Health Ministry has said critical services for women, children and adolescents should be provided irrespective of their COVID-19 status and under no circumstances should they be denied essential services.

It has said India has more than 2.5 crore pregnancies every year, besides the largest adolescent and youth population. Besides the priority for COVID-19 cases at health facilities, it is vital to continue the essential services to the vulnerable sections. It said has reiterated that pregnancy care management, newborn care and childhood illness management are among the essential services.

In its latest guidance note on the provision of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health + Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) services during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry has said, “Any area exiting a ‘containment/buffer zone’ can start RMNCAH+N activities after a minimum gap of 14 days following de-listing, while an area entering a ‘containment/buffer zone’ should restrict RMNCAH+N activities immediately and follow listed protocol.”

The Ministry has said not-for-profit/private sector hospitals can be involved in the provision of non-COVID-19 essential services wherever the public sector capacity needs to be supported. “All Facilities have been directed to follow a staggered approach, where adequate seating space for beneficiaries and caregivers with physical distancing is ensured and community-based activities should have limited participation (5-10) at a time,” it said.

The direction came on Wednesday when India reported an increase of 6,387 new COVID-19 cases and 170 deaths. The total number of cases stands at 1,51,767, including 83,004 active cases, 64,425 discharged and 4,337 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

“Our recovery rate is now 42.4%, with a fatality rate of 2.86%, whereas the world average is 6.36%,” the Ministry said.