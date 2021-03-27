National

Coronavirus | Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September 2021: Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax have begun in India and the company hopes to launch it by September this year.

In August 2020, American vaccine company Novavax, Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India.

"Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with @Novavax and @SerumInstIndia. It has been tested against African and UK variants of #COVID19 and has an overall efficacy of 89%. Hope to launch by September 2021!," Mr Poonawalla said in a tweet.

