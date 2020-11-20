Coronavirus | COVID-19 claims 42 more lives in Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

20 November 2020 23:53 IST

Kerala adds 28 deaths to pandemic toll; Telangana claims 2.27% positivity; A.P. positivity rate at 1.85%

Kerala tested 60,365 samples and registered 6,028 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with a test positivity rate of 9.9%.

The State also reported more recoveries than new cases on Friday also, with 6,398 patients testing negative for COVID and leaving hospitals.

While the State’s cumulative case burden rose to 5,51,669 cases, the active case pool in the State , which has registered a steady decline these past few days, went down further to 67,831 cases. Till date, 4,81,718 persons who contracted COVID-19 have since recovered from the disease.

The State’s official toll from the virus rose, as 28 more deaths were added.

Seven deaths were reported from Thrissur, four from Kollam, three each from Thiruvananthapuram, Alapuzha, Kozhikode and Kannur, two from Ernakulam and one each from Kottayam, Palakkad and Malappuram.

Of the patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals across the State, 852 are critically ill and being treated in ICUs with 211 patients requiring ventilator support.

Of the 6,028 new cases reported on Friday, 5,923 cases are locally acquired infections, with the source of infection remaining a mystery in 654 cases.The number of healthcare workers who contracted the infection is 56.

Malappuram topped incidence in the districts again, with 1,054 cases being reported on Friday. Kozhikode added 691, Thrissur 653, Palakkad 573, Ernakulam 554, Kollam 509, Kottayam 423, Alapuzha 395, Thiruvananthapuram 393, Kannur 251, Pathanamthitta 174, Kasaragod 138, Wayanad 135 and Idukki 85 cases.

In Telangana, 894 cases were reported on Thursday, and positivity was claimed to be low at 2.27% based on 39,448 tests.

With the reporting of fresh cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 2,61,728 in the State. As four more deaths were reported on Thursday, the total number of fatalities had gone up to 1,423. The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday, that the number of cases recovered from COVID-19 had gone up to 2,47,790 as 1,057 persons were declared recovered from the infectious disease. It has further stated that the case fatality rate in Telangana continues to remain low at 0.54% against 1.5% at the national level.

The number of active cases as on Thursday 8 p.m. was 12,515, including 10,245 in home and institutional isolation and the remaining 2,270 patients admitted in several government and private hospitals across the State. Similarly, the number of samples tested for COVID-19 in the State so far has gone up to 50,50,612 as at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Of the total positive cases reported in the State so far, 70% were asymptomatic cases.

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas had the maximum cases at 154 in Greater Hyderabad area on Thursday, followed by 84 in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and 70 in Rangareddy district. Bhadradri-Kothagudem too reported a higher number of cases (54).

Andhra Pradesh added 1,221 new infections and 10 new deaths on Friday.The tally increased to 8,59,932 and the death toll reached 6,920. The mortality rate continued to be at 0.80%. The recovery rate increased to 97.41% with 1,829 more patients recovering during the period, taking the number of recoveries so far to 8,37,630. With this, only 15,382 patients were undergoing treatment as on date.

While the overall test positivity rate for 94.74 lakh samples was 9.08%, daily samples of 66,002 had a positivity rate of 1.85%.

With two new deaths each, Chittoor and Krishna continued to have highest death rate among the districts. East Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatam reported one new death each.

More than 70% of the new cases came from five districts – East Godavari (202), Krishna (198), Chittoor (175), West Godavari (145) and Guntur (144).

The remaining eight districts together reported only 357 new cases – Visakhapatnam (69), Kadapa (65), Prakasam (50), Nellore (47), Anantapur (41), Srikakulam (34), Vizianagaram (32) and Kurnool (19).

Overall tallies were: East Godavari (1,21,325), West Godavari (91,313), Chittoor (82,816), Guntur (71,776), Anantapur (66,385), Prakasam (61,135), Nellore (61,055), Kurnool (60,031), Visakhapatnam (57,562), Kadapa (53,916), Srikakulam (45,194), Krishna (44,121) and Vizianagaram (40,408).

The recovery rate in three districts – Kurnool, Vizianagaram, and Kadapa – was close to 99% as they had fewer deaths and fewer active cases. Similarly, the recovery rate in Srikakulam, Anantapur, Prakasam and Chittoor was more than 98%.

While all the districts have more than 95% recovery rate, Krishna lags behind with 93.8% recoveries and 1.40% deaths.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad and Vijayawada bureaus)