Coronavirus | Continued and sharp decline in daily COVID-19 cases: Govt

08 June 2021 17:41 IST

There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new coronavirus cases in the country, the government said on June 8, but stressed on following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour to avert any future wave.

In a joint press briefing on the pandemic situation, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said almost 79% decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been noted since the peak on May 7.

There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new cases, he said on the second wave of COVID-19.

He said India has reported 20,822 coronavirus cases and 252 deaths per million population, which is among the lowest in the world.

The government also stressed on following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour till the population is vaccinated, to avert any future wave.